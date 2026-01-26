5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson get a home-ground lifeline against New Zealand?

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (IANS) All eyes in the state capital in Kerala will be focused on the Greenfield Stadium, which hosts the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday with the spotlight firmly fixed on one man — Sanju Samson.

Playing in his hometown in front of around 35,000 spectators that are expected to jam-pack the Greenfield Stadium, Samson stands at a familiar crossroads where promise, pressure, and perception collide. Samson’s recent outings have done little to ease the scrutiny.

In the first three matches of the series, he has managed scores of 10, 6, and a golden duck, the latter coming off the very first ball in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. With the World Cup looming, the team management is under pressure to make hard, unsentimental calls, and Samson’s place in the playing XI is far from assured.

Yet, Thiruvananthapuram is not just another venue. Memories linger from 2023, when Samson was left out of the playing XI against Australia at the same ground. When he appeared as a substitute fielder, the deafening roar from the stands underlined the emotional bond between the player and the Kerala crowd.

That history adds an extra layer to the decision awaiting the selectors. Off the field, preparations for the marquee clash are already complete.

Speaking to IANS, Kerala Cricket Association secretary Vinod Kumar confirmed that all 30,000 tickets for the match have been sold out — and in just two days.

“The local curator, following the directions of the BCCI curator, has now prepared two pitches, one of which will be selected. The BCCI curator is expected to arrive in a day, after which final preparations will be done. It could well be a batter-friendly wicket,” Vinod Kumar said.

He added that logistical arrangements were smooth, noting that the Greenfield Stadium had recently hosted three women’s T20 internationals against Sri Lanka, making preparations easier.

With a full-house guaranteed and a potentially batter-friendly pitch on offer, the stage seems set for a fairytale comeback.

Whether Sanju Samson is given the chance to script it — or is left to watch from the sidelines once again — remains the defining question ahead of a night charged with expectation, emotion, and consequence.

