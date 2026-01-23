58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to commemorate with nationwide celebrations from Karaikal to Amritsar

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The 58th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle is set to unfold on January 25 with a powerful national spread that reflects how the movement has grown from a weekly fitness initiative into a people’s movement cutting across regions, institutions, and communities.

Leading this week’s edition will be Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who will ride with citizens in Karaikal, Puducherry, underlining the Centre’s continued emphasis on fitness, sustainability, and active lifestyles.

Taking forward the Prime Minister’s consistent emphasis on youth-led nation building, the National Voters’ Day celebrations this year draw inspiration from his address to the youth of the country, where he called upon MY Bharat to take the lead in creating awareness about the importance of voting and democracy.

The Prime Minister recalled that when he first took the oath as Chief Minister, many young citizens of today had not yet been born, and when he assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, most of them were still children. Despite the passage of time, he emphasised that his trust in the younger generation has remained constant and unwavering. “Your capability, your talent, I have always drawn energy from your energy. And look at today, all of you are holding the reins of the goal of a Developed India,” Shri Modi noted.

Taking this message forward, the National Voters’ Day celebrations this year will mark the celebration of the ‘Young Voters of Viksit Bharat under the campaign #MYBharatMYVote, with Fit India Sundays on Cycle providing a nationwide platform to integrate fitness, youth participation, and democratic values.

From the southern coast, the focus then shifts to the nation’s western frontier, as Sundays on Cycle makes a symbolic and spirited stop at Attari near Amritsar. Celebrated as part of National Voters’ Day and on the eve of Republic Day, the Amritsar edition will see the Central Armed Police Forces and young voters come together, blending fitness with democratic values and national pride.

The MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with Olympian boxer Nikhat Zareen, cricketer Siddharth Kaul, as well as Indian actors Ragini Dwivedi and Vivek Dahiya, remain key guests. With sportspersons, youth, and celebrities cycling shoulder to shoulder, the event reinforces the message that a fit nation and a strong democracy go hand in hand.

At Amritsar, the presence of eminent athletes and popular public figures as mentioned above will further amplify the message of #MYBharatMYVote, as they lend their voices to encourage young citizens to recognise the importance of voting alongside adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. Their participation is expected to add visibility and momentum to the campaign, inspiring greater youth engagement both on the ground and across digital platforms.

In the run-up to the 58th edition, Fit India Ambassadors from across the country will also be celebrating through their active participation and have also been actively urging citizens to participate in Sundays on Cycle and celebrate National Voters’ Day. Social media platforms are currently flooded with their messages, videos, and calls for participation, reflecting growing enthusiasm and reinforcing the initiative’s evolution into a truly nationwide people’s movement.

Dr. Mandaviya said, “A strong democracy depends on healthy and aware citizens. By linking Sundays on Cycle with National Voters’ Day and the #MYBharatMYVote campaign, we are encouraging young Indians to embrace fitness while recognising their responsibility in shaping the nation’s future.”

He further said that this Sunday, as Fit India Sundays on Cycle takes place simultaneously across the country, the initiative will celebrate the spirit of young voters of Viksit Bharat. Dr. Mandaviya noted that in collaboration with MY Bharat, Fit India will mark the nationwide celebrations by encouraging youth to adopt fitness as a way of life while also recognising their role as informed, active, and responsible voters in strengthening the world’s largest democracy.

Adding another landmark chapter to this week’s edition, Fit India Sundays on Cycle will also be held at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, marking the first-ever time the initiative is hosted on an IIT campus. Founded in 1847, IIT Roorkee, India’s oldest engineering institution, will host the cycling drive as part of a special collaboration between the Fit India Movement and the institute. The campus edition reflects how the movement has steadily expanded beyond city roads to educational institutions, inspiring young minds to integrate fitness into their daily routines.

Dr. Mandaviya added, “From coastal towns and border areas to premier educational institutions, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a true people’s movement. Its growing participation reflects how fitness can unite citizens across regions and backgrounds, making active living a shared national culture.”

Launched in December 2024, Sundays on Cycle has rapidly emerged as a flagship initiative of the Fit India Movement, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past year, it has seen participation from over 25 lakh citizens across more than two lakh locations nationwide, bringing together people from all walks of life, from students and professionals to athletes, senior citizens, and uniformed services.

The event promotes cycling as a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible form of physical activity. Conducted simultaneously in multiple locations across the country, the initiative brings together ministers, sportspersons, and citizens on a common platform to foster a culture of fitness and environmental consciousness.

Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to making fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

