November 24, 2025 12:55 AM हिंदी

Five-day Sangai Film fest to begin in Manipur tomorrow

Five-day Sangai Film fest to begin in Manipur tomorrow

Imphal, Nov 23 (IANS) The curtains of the Palace auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), a Manipur government undertaking, are set to rise once again from Monday for an eventful five days of cinema.

The seventh Sangai Film Festival-2025 will bring back old, cherished narratives blended with contemporary stories, inviting cinephiles, students and families alike to experience cinema that honours the past while embracing the new.

MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said that the festival is entry free, no barriers, no tickets, only a shared love for films.

From November 24 to 28, the festival promises a journey through the evolving soul of Manipuri cinema, where earlier milestones meet the voices of a fearless new generation of filmmakers.

The festival's programme brings together an impressive spread -- Indian Panorama selections including the critically acclaimed 'Oitharei' by Dinesh Naorem and Andro Dreams by Meena Longjam.

The multi award-winning feature 'Oneness' by Priyakanta Laishram.

Bachaspatimayum said that 10 short films by emerging filmmakers will be screened under the "New Voices" section, offering fresh perspectives and storytelling styles.

A rare treat for film history enthusiasts, six digitally remastered Manipuri celluloid classics, screened under rediscovering Manipur in collaboration with NFAI (National Film Archive of India) and MSFDS, with Aribam Syam Sharma's 'Orchids' of Manipur.

Opening the retrospective beyond regional cinema, this year's edition broadens its horizon with four internationally acclaimed documentary features -- 'And Towards Happy Alleys', 'Dolls Do Not Die', 'Life is Beautiful' and the Sundance-winning 'A House Made of Splinters', he added.

Presented in collaboration with DocEdge Kolkata and the Documentary Resource Initiative, the package brings global conflicts, memories, dreams and survival to the screen.

Adding depth to the screenings, the festival will host a thought-provoking in-conversation session titled 'From Idea to Screen: Financing & Finding Audience', featuring noted film personalities Nilotpal Majumdar, Ranajit Ray and Manipur's own Romi Meitei, moderated by filmmaker and journalist Bobo Khuraijam.

It will offer young storytellers a chance to listen, question and learn first-hand about the long and often unforgiving journey of filmmaking from established professionals.

Organised by MSFDS and sponsored by the Tourism Department with support from the Department of Art and Culture of Manipur government, the festival opens on Monday (November 24).

The MSFDS Secretary said that film lovers will also have the opportunity to meet both veterans and young talents in Q&A sessions after screenings -- moments of honesty where creators speak of struggles, sacrifices and the stubborn passion that keeps cinema alive.

At a time when the pace of the world leaves little room for pause, the seventh Sangai Film Festival offers five days to sit together in the dark, to feel, to reflect, and to celebrate Manipur, on screen and in spirit, Bachaspatimayum said.

Meanwhile, Sangai Film Festival will be organised at the same time as Manipur's annual Sangai Festival, a 10-day tourism festival organised by the state government's Tourism Department to boost tourism and related economy.

The 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival began at Hapta Kangjeibung in Manipur's capital Imphal on Friday (November 21).

The Sangai Festival is named after the state animal, the Sangai, a critically endangered brow-antlered deer found in the marshy wetland of Keibul Lamjao National Park, about 45 km from Imphal.

--IANS

sc/khz

LATEST NEWS

IDF claims major blow to Hezbollah with strike killing top leader in Beirut

IDF claims major blow to Hezbollah with strike killing top leader in Beirut

Five-day Sangai Film fest to begin in Manipur tomorrow

Five-day Sangai Film fest to begin in Manipur tomorrow

Italian PM Meloni expresses solidarity with India over Red Fort blast

Italian PM Meloni expresses solidarity with India over Red Fort blast

Rajnath Singh hints at possibility of Sindh’s ‘return’, says civilisational ties stronger than borders

Rajnath Singh hints at possibility of Sindh's 'return', says civilisational ties stronger than borders

PM Modi concludes G20 summit engagements and bilateral meetings, departs from South Africa

PM Modi concludes G20 Summit engagements and bilateral meetings, departs from South Africa

India-Italy strategic partnership witnessing continuous strengthening: PM Modi after meeting Meloni

India-Italy strategic partnership witnessing continuous strengthening: PM Modi after meeting Meloni

Ayodhya's divine preparations: Acharyas credit PM Modi for transforming the temple city

Ayodhya's divine preparations: Acharyas credit PM Modi for transforming the temple city

JLo dons Indian wear as she attends high-profile Indian wedding in Udaipur

JLo dons Indian wear as she attends high-profile Indian wedding in Udaipur

New labour codes are the biggest reform since Independence, says NFITU General Secretary Virat Jaiswal

New labour codes are the biggest reform since Independence, says NFITU General Secretary Virat Jaiswal

PM Modi calls for global AI compact at G20 summit; announces AI impact summit in India

PM Modi calls for global AI compact at G20 summit; announces summit in India