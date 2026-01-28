4th T20I: Wanted to have five perfect bowlers, challenge ourselves, says Suryakumar

Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the side deliberately fielded six batters and five specialist bowlers in the fourth T20I against New Zealand, describing the 50-run defeat as a useful learning experience ahead of next month’s Men’s T20 World Cup.

After posting 215/7, New Zealand left India, effecting a batter short due to Ishan Kishan’s niggle-enforced absence, struggling at 82/5. Shivam Dube then launched a stunning counter-attack, smashing a 15-ball fifty and eventually made 65 off 23 balls – his career-best score in T20Is laced with seven sixes and three fours.

But his dismissal – run out at non-striker’s end off a bowler’s deflection - ended India’s hopes, as they were bowled out for 165 in 18.4 overs, making the series scoreline 3-1. "I feel we purposely played six batters today. We wanted to have five perfect bowlers and wanted to challenge ourselves. Like for example, if we're chasing 200 or 180, and we wanted to see if we were two down or three down, how does it look?

“But then it's fine at the end of the day. And we wanted to play all the players who are part of the World Cup squad. Otherwise, we would have played other ones," said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about opting to bowl first, he said, "We've been batting really well when we've batted first. So I wanted the guys to take that responsibility if we're chasing 180 or 200, and two wickets or three wickets are down and see how we bat. So it's a good challenge. Hopefully if we get an opportunity again, we might chase again. But at the end of the day, it’s a good learning."

Suryakumar further acknowledged the impact of dew and praised Dube’s innings of 65, but rued the lack of support from him at the other end. "With the heavy dew, I think one or two partnerships here and there, like the way Dube batted, one batter with him would have made a lot of difference at the end of the game. I think we lost by 50 runs, but it's okay. As I said, one or two partnerships like this in a run-chase like this might make a difference."

--IANS

nr/