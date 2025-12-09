4.5 cr persons tested for TB in 2025, over 22.6 lakh new cases diagnosed: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) A total of 4.5 crore persons were tested for tuberculosis in 2025 in the country, of which more than 22.6 lakh new cases of the most infectious disease have been diagnosed, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, told the Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Patel shared how the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (National TB Elimination Programme) is being implemented under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM) across the country.

“During January to October 2025, 4.5 Cr persons were tested for TB, 22,64,704 new TB cases were diagnosed,” Patel said.

“Out of the TB cases notified during this period in 2024 (Jan-Oct), 19,23,538 TB patients were treated successfully,” she added.

The Minister also noted the trends observed over the past decade in the country with respect to TB prevalence, mortality rate, and treatment coverage as per the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025.

In 2015, the TB incidence in the country stood at 31,40,000. While the treatment covered 53 per cent, the country saw 3,75,000 deaths due to the disease.

Over the decade, TB witnessed a significant drop in both the number of cases (27,10,000) and deaths (3,00,000) in 2024. Moreover, the treatment coverage improved to 92 per cent, Patel noted, citing the report.

Further, the Minister noted “a renewed approach” being implemented under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, including the identification of vulnerable population, screening with Chest X-ray, upfront Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) for all presumptive TB cases, prompt and appropriate treatment initiation, differentiated TB care for managing high-risk TB cases, nutrition support, and preventive treatment to household contacts and the eligible vulnerable population.

--IANS

rvt/