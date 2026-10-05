October 05, 2026 11:31 PM हिंदी

'418 The Film' to now hit screens on October 23

'418 The Film' to now hit screens on October 23 (Photo:IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (IANS) The makers of director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film' on Monday announced that their film will now hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally slated to hit screens on July 31 this year. The release was then pushed to September 18. The makers have now finalised October 23 as the release date.

Mythri Movie Makers, while announcing its decision to postpone the film's release date, had said, "The dreaded door will open a little later. 418 The Film will not be releasing on July 31st. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."

Presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film introduces Kirtan Nadagouda as a director, who has also written the story. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which features Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles.

The intense horror thriller has caught the attention of fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer of the film.

The trailer opens with a watchman revealing that no bird has entered a haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. An 18-year-old youngster called Vivek, who is able to sense strange happenings, finds it difficult to convince others about what he senses as they believe he is hallucinating. The mystery deepens as the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 hiding a terrifying secret. The real chills begin with the entry of Devika.

While the opening portions of the trailer initially suggest a psychological thriller revolving around a youngster caught between reality and imagination, the narrative soon takes a terrifying turn. The latter part of the trailer unleashes a chilling blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising sequence after sequence.

The trailer gives the impression that Chaithra Achar will be the biggest highlight of the film. Her terrifying screen presence and eerie acts bring the real fear factor to the trailer. The trailer also offers glimpses of the other important characters portrayed by Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil.

Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film has been written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer.

--IANS

mkr/

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