Four killed in heavy rainfall in Doda, flood situation deteriorates in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 26 (IANS) At least four people were killed on Tuesday in heavy downpour in J&K’s Doda district, and the overall flood situation deteriorated in Jammu division due to incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that two people were killed after their house collapsed, while two others died in flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall in Doda district.

“There has been considerable damage to residential structures and other property in several areas. The district administration is on high alert, and rescue and relief operations are underway,” officials said.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash.

Incessant rain has swollen most rivers, streams and seasonal waterways in the Jammu division, and major rivers like Tawi and Ravi are flowing above the danger mark.

Officials said that at 9.15 a.m., the Tawi River was flowing at 24.97 ft while the flood level in the river is 20 ft, and the evacuation level is fixed at 23.4 ft.

In the Kathua district, the Ravi River has overflown its banks at many places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali villages and adjoining areas. Residents of these areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The water level of the Ujh River in Kathua district is also approaching the danger mark, while the Basantar River in Samba district has crossed the danger mark.

The Ujh river crossed the danger mark at Panjtirthi in the afternoon. Officials said that water levels in the Taranah River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua district are also simultaneously rising and nearing the danger mark, posing a serious risk. Part of the Paddar road in the Kishtwar district has been washed away near the Traith Nallah.

The Sinthan Top pass connecting the Valley with the Kishtwar district has been closed for traffic. A flash flood has also occurred in Neeru Nallah in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district. In all these affected districts, various departments have been on high alert, and evacuation exercises for affected people to safer locations have been started.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed due to shooting stones in Ramban district, while heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass blocked the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Snowfall has also been reported from different parts of the Ladakh region and in the higher reaches of Bandipora district in the Valley.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting about flood preparedness and asked every department to remain in high readiness to face the situation.

The CM said on X, “The situation in many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.”

Helplines have been set up in all these districts, and local police, flood and irrigation department, health and emergency services are on high alert. No official connected directly or indirectly with flood protection duties can avail any leave at present in these districts unless on the basis of medical emergencies, said the officials.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast intense/heavy to very heavy rain/thunder in the Jammu division and heavy rain in the Kashmir division.

People have been advised not to go close to embankments of rivers, streams, nallahs and stay away from landslide-prone areas. The District Magistrate, Jammu, has urged people to stay away from the Tawi River banks. In a post on X, the DM wrote, "Citizens of Jammu are requested to stay away from Tawi River banks. The water levels may reach danger mark within short period of time. In case of emergency, call these numbers 0191-2520542, 0191-2571616."

--IANS

sq/dpb