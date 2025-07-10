July 10, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

3rd Test: Root and Pope take England to 83/2 after Reddy removes openers

Joe Root and Ollie Pope take England to 83/2 after Nitish Kumar Reddy removes openers at lunch on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI

London, July 10 (IANS) Joe Root and Ollie Pope shared an unbroken 39-run stand after Nitish Kumar Reddy’s double strikes and ensured England reached 83/2 in 25 overs at lunch on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India at Lord's on Thursday.

Bowling at a gentle pace and with a reputation of making the most out of a new-ish red ball, Reddy struck twice in four balls of his first over to remove Duckett and Crawley, who survived the first hour’s play. It took Root (24 not out) and Pope (12 not out) to lead England’s recovery and reach lunch without any more damage.

Pushed into bowling first, Jasprit Bumrah, coming in for Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep were drawing edges, with the latter being all over a struggling Zak Crawley, who shuffled across his crease and stance in an over off his third over. In the eighth over, Crawley took three fours off wide balls from Akash – including one going unconvincingly over the slip cordon.

After bowling four overs from the Pavilion End and troubling Ben Duckett with seam movement, Bumrah beat him and Crawley’s inside edge with swing from the Nursery End. After the drinks break, India’s bowling change worked when Duckett was undone by a slower ball from Reddy and gloved a pull to the right of Rishabh Pant.

Reddy then ended the 14th over by taking out Crawley with a length ball swinging away at the last moment, and extra bounce taking his edge behind to Pant. With Pope being typically frenetic, Root did the majority of run-making by driving and flicking Mohammed Siraj for two fours, before glancing Akash Deep for another boundary, as a session with shared honours came to an end.

Brief scores:

England 83/2 in 25 overs (Joe Root 24 not out, Ben Duckett 23; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2-15) against India

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt over 'weaponization' of judiciary (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt over 'weaponization' of judiciary

Chitrangda Singh calls being a part of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan 'truly special'

Chitrangda Singh calls being a part of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan 'truly special'

Bihar’s Vaishali gets new paved road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Bihar’s Vaishali gets new paved road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

'Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words': Yuvraj Singh thanks cricket fraternity for supporting 'cancer warriors' in an event organised by the YouWeCan Foundation in London. Photo credit: Yuvraj Singh @ X

'Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words': Yuvraj Singh thanks cricket fraternity for supporting 'cancer warriors'

Consider job well done if India can bowl England out for under 300, says Anil Kumble as India reduce the hosts to 83/2 at lunch on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday.

3rd Test: Consider job well done if India can bowl England out for under 300, says Kumble

David Beckham wishes happy birthday to 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper as she turns 14

David Beckham wishes happy birthday to 'Daddy's Pretty Lady' Harper as she turns 14

SC’s observations on Bihar SIR has shown opposition the mirror: BJP

SC’s observations on Bihar SIR have shown opposition the mirror: BJP

Centre-state coordination to make India a global investment destination: NITI Aayog CEO

Centre-State coordination to make India a global investment destination: NITI Aayog CEO

FIFA Rankings: India men's football team slips to 133, lowest in nine years

FIFA Rankings: India men's football team slips to 133, lowest in nine years

Tata Elxsi’s profit falls over 20 pc to Rs 144.36 crore in Q1 FY26

Tata Elxsi’s profit falls over 20 pc to Rs 144.36 crore in Q1 FY26