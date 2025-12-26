3rd T20I: Renuka Singh Thakur aims to take a rare five-for after picking a four-wicket haul

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (IANS) India Women's pacer Renuka Singh Thakur said she was delighted with her four-wicket haul coming in the eight-wicket win in the third T20I against Sri Lanka Women, but admitted she was still chasing the elusive five-wicket haul in the shortest format.

In what was the first international women’s game at the Greenfield International Stadium, Renuka picked 4-21 on her return to the T20I team as India restricted Sri Lanka to 112/7.

"Very happy. I never get five wickets; it's always four. So maybe I'll have to work harder to get a five-for as they are rare for me. I go to the NCA (CoE) to prepare for any tournament because it works for me. I can do some extra work on my bowling and fitness, and that helps me execute better,” said Renuka in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Renuka now holds the record for most four-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in women’s T20Is with four, ahead of leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s three. Her 4-21 ranks as the second-best figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is, and is only behind Daina David’s 4-12 at Basseterre during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

“Harmanpreet was fully motivating me to get 5, as she also knows that I get only four wickets every time. I remember Jhulan (Goswami) di's words when she said to take five wickets, you need to work harder. So that's what I was thinking - to work harder to get the 5 wickets,” added Renuka.

Against Sri Lanka in T20Is, Renuka has featured in eight matches, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 14.81, with a strike rate of 15.2 and an economy rate of 5.82. Renuka signed off by saying she’s using the ongoing series to get her preparation right for next year’s T20 World Cup in England.

“I wanted to during this series, so that when I play in the future against Australia or the World Cup, there shouldn't be any doubt about my slower one or anything else, so that I can mentally prepare myself. If my first over doesn't go well, I think about what I need to do and what to bowl on this wicket when the captain throws the ball next.

--IANS

nr/bsk/