3rd ODI: MS Dhoni, bollywood stars and cricket legends grace India-England series decider

London, July 19 (IANS) The historic Lord’s Cricket Ground is currently witnessing a spectacular convergence of celebrities as legendary former India captain MS Dhoni, top Bollywood celebrities, and a galaxy of cricketing greats are in attendance for the high-stakes ODI series decider between India and England.

Broadcast visuals showed Dhoni alongside his wife Sakshi in the premium enclosures of the iconic cricket ground in the company of prominent Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, who is present along with his son, and Kriti Sanon.

This marks Dhoni’s third appearance in the stadium during India’s ongoing tour of England. He previously saw India's third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on his birthday and was also in attendance during the first ODI at Edgbaston.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer is also in attendance at Lord's, even as the hospitality boxes at the 'Home of Cricket' saw a frame that took social media by storm.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar, West Indian legends Brian Lara and Sir Clive Lloyd, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who also rang the five-minute bell earlier in the day, were all captured together in a single picture.

Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of former skipper and veteran opener Rohit Sharma, was also seen in the stands. Coming to the match, England have reached 206/1 in 33 overs after electing to bat first against India in the winner-takes-it-all clash.

Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett had a 192-run opening partnership to keep England steady in their quest to win the series currently locked at 1-1. India, meanwhile, haven’t been at their penetrative best with the ball, especially with fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the decider due to a knee injury picked in the second ODI in Cardiff.

--IANS

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