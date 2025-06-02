June 02, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

35 Rajouri women get training under RSETI scheme, trainees thank govt



Rajouri, June 2 (IANS) In a remarkable step towards imparting beautician skills to about three dozen women in the border district, the state administration has initiated a training course at the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), run by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Under the programme, a group of 35 young women from Rajouri district will get training for next 15 days.

The Central scheme being run under the auspices of the Ministry of Rural Development seeks to make women self-reliant by imparting them vocational skills. The 15-day programme is part of a broader government initiative to empower rural youth, especially women, by providing free skill development and entrepreneurship training.

The trainees, speaking to IANS, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Central government for launching such schemes and also extended special congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of eleven years in office.

“These training programs give us confidence and skills to start our own work. RSETI also helps us with guidance and bank loans to start our businesses,” shared one of the participants.

Director of RSETI Rajouri, Suniel Sharma, highlighted the institute's role in promoting self-employment.

“We organise various training batches every year in different trades, including tailoring, electric work, and computer skills. Our goal is to enable unemployed youth to become job creators, not job seekers,” he said.

Through its 12 RSETIs across Jammu & Kashmir -- including in Rajouri, Poonch, and Srinagar -- J&K Bank has played a pivotal role in helping rural youth launch micro-enterprises and enhance their livelihoods.

After the culmination of the beautician course, many of the trainees have planned to start their own ventures or seek opportunities in the expanding beauty and wellness industry.

Currently, there are about 591 RSETIs functioning across the country, extending skill and entrepreneurship development training programs to rural unemployed youth to facilitate them to employ themselves by starting self-employment units/activities.

