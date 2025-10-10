October 10, 2025 10:19 PM हिंदी

2nd Test: We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says Sudharsan

We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says B Sai Sudharsan after scoring 87 against West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) India batter Sai Sudharsan said the team would like to bat as long as possible to post a mighty total against the West Indies in the ongoing second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 marathon knock, coupled with Sudharsan’s 87, steered India to 318/2 at stumps on the opening day. With a monumental total in mind, Sudharsan shared that India would look to bat once in the match and post a huge first innings total to bring the visitors bat twice -- the template that won the first Test for the home side in Ahmedabad.

“Ideally, we would like to bat just once; we want to bat as long as possible and get the best total we can. We don’t have a specific number in mind, but the goal is to make the West Indies bat twice,” he said on JioHotstar.

Sharing his thoughts on his calm approach and batting mindset, Sudharsan added he was entirely focused on extending his innings.

“I was not thinking about the pressure or the magnitude of the game. I was coming off a good India A series, so my focus was only on how I could make the innings better. I tried not to think about anything else, just to stay as calm as possible and not get caught up in the occasion. It was a very composed innings for me. Before the game, I had decided to take a bit more time and let things happen naturally, rather than forcing them. That was the main thought running through my mind. And obviously, batting alongside Jaiswal was fantastic, the way he creates boundaries even off good deliveries is so fascinating to watch from the other end.”

On Shubman Gill’s impact on him, Sudharsan said, “The role clarity was definitely there from Shubman, and what I admire most about him is his belief, the belief to come back stronger, to convert starts into big hundreds, and to make the team win. When you see him up close, you realise how much conviction he plays with. I feel that’s something I should learn from him, that self-belief is such an important quality to have.”

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says B Sai Sudharsan after scoring 87 against West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says Sudharsan

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot! (Photo Credit: Harish Kalyan/X)

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot!