2nd Test: India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Broad

Birmingham, July 4 (IANS) Former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad believes India still are in control of proceedings in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, despite the rollicking 165-run sixth wicket stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook taking the hosts to 249/5 in 47 overs.

At Edgbaston on Friday, Smith hammered a sensational 80-ball century, his second century in the format, and was unbeaten on 102 while Brook remained 91 not out as England staged a remarkable recovery from 84/5 by hitting all Indian bowlers all around the park.

"A brilliant start to the day for India with Mohammed Siraj making those breakthroughs (of Ben Stokes and Joe Root) so early. It was all India, so the way Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have built has been amazing. Smith came out on a hat-trick ball, probably the most pressurised situation he's been in wearing an England shirt, and is now on a century."

"When Smith came in, WinViz had England at one per cent. That's as low as you can get and as far behind in the game you can be. It's been an amazing partnership from Smith and Brook, but England are still way behind in this game. India are still controlling everything," said Broad on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

He also felt the timing of the break in proceedings came at a great time for the visitors. "I watched the India team walk off, and their body language was really down. This session belongs to England. Yes, they lost two in two, but the way they have played since then has been outstanding."

"Things are happening so quickly when you're out in the middle, and you just need to sit down and have a think. This lunch break has come at a really good time for India," added Broad.

Dinesh Karthik, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, further dissected how Smith dismantled India’s bowling plans. "It was beautiful to come out there, not think a lot, and react to the ball. Smith is very instinctive and very old-school in the way he uses his feet. He can slog-sweep and isn't an easy guy to bowl to because anything slightly towards his area, fuller or shorter, he puts away."

Broad signed off by terming Brook as a wonderful player. "I didn't really notice Brook, I was focusing on Smith, but Brook has played beautifully. He's a wonderful, wonderful player. Sometimes we question when he uses his feet, and you think he doesn't need to, but he's a wonderful, wonderful player."

