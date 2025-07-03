2nd Test: England could be in serious trouble if India get their bowling right, says Aaron

Birmingham, July 3 (IANS) Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron criticised England’s tactics and execution with the ball in the ongoing Test at Edgbaston, saying that the hosts could be in serious trouble if the visitors get it right with the ball whenever their turn comes.

Despite England shuffling their bowling plans, they haven’t been able to stop the run flow in India’s innings, with skipper Shubman Gill making his first double century in Tests.

“There seems to be a lack of quality planning, and even when there's a plan, it's not being executed well. You need a strong field to create pressure, at the very least have a point in place, but England gave away too many easy singles right from the start,” said Aaron on JioHotstar.

“That instantly eases nerves for a batsman who’s just come in. Ben Stokes allowed that early comfort, and once the batsmen settled, England were left hoping for miracles, which they eventually got with a near-unplayable delivery. But Test cricket isn’t about miracles.”

“You earn wickets through sustained pressure over long periods, and England just haven’t done that. It may be early to say this, but if India gets their bowling right, England could be in serious trouble — not just in this match, but throughout the series," he said.

Gill was in a 203-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 89 in the first session, before finding support in Washington Sundar. Aaron lauded India’s disciplined and aggressive batting approach, which has been the case since the morning session.

"We had mentioned the importance of India not losing wickets in the first session. Not only did they manage to avoid losing wickets early on, but they also scored at a brisk rate. Losing just one wicket in the entire session puts them in a commanding position to dictate the course of this Test.”

“From England’s perspective, there were barely any fielders in catching positions. In Test cricket, a batsman is bound to be more cautious if he sees fielders in close-catching areas. But England didn’t create that pressure.”

“Take Bashir, for example — he came around the wicket, but as an off-spinner, the bare minimum you need is a slip fielder. There wasn’t even that. That basically told Shubman Gill, ‘Go ahead, reverse sweep or slap it — there's no risk involved,” he elaborated.

Gill now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter in a men's Test match in England. Jonathan Trott, the former England batter, said he was impressed with Gill’s shot selection and composure under a sunny sky at Edgbaston.

“With the kind of talent Shubman possesses, performances like these are bound to come. He hasn’t looked in trouble at any point in his innings. England have tried everything — drying up runs, short-ball tactics — but he’s responded to each challenge, scoring freely across the ground.”

“Toward the end of the (first) session, we saw him accelerate, especially with that powerful sweep shot against the spinner. He looked completely in control, and I imagine there’s a real sense of calm in the Indian dressing room as long as he’s at the crease.”

“That said, the game shifted dramatically after India lost a wicket. Suddenly, England had their tails up. Washington Sundar came under pressure, and we saw a momentum swing almost instantly. That’s the beauty of Test cricket — the ebbs and flows, the constant battle for control — and why it continues to captivate fans around the world,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bsk/