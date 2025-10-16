21st century is going to be India’s century: PM Modi

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exuded confidence that the 21st century is going to be the century of India.

“I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 140 crore Indians," he said at the ‘Super GST Super Saving’ public meeting at Nannuru village in Kurnool district.

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs. 13,430 crore, said these projects would strengthen connectivity in Andhra Pradesh, boost industry and facilitate ease of living.

He said the government was focusing on improving connectivity. Multi-modal infrastructure is being developed to reach the goal of Viskit Bharat.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh is the land of pride and rich culture also the centre of science and innovation. The state has immense possibilities and talented youth power.

He said Andhra Pradesh needed the right vision and leadership, and in the form of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, it has visionary leadership, and it has all the support from the Centre.

“Today, Delhi and Amaravati are working together, moving rapidly on the path of development,” he said.

He said in the last 16 months, Andhra Pradesh has achieved growth at a rapid pace. He said a double-engine government was marching ahead on the path of progress.

“As Chandrababu said, looking at this rapid pace, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of independence, India will be developed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the vision of Swarnandhra was inspiring the vision of Viksit Bharat. He remarked that the entire world is watching the speed and scope of India and Andhra Pradesh.

"Two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world, but we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“This new AI Hub includes powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network. A new international subsea gateway will be created. This will include several international subsea cables, which will reach Visakhapatnam on India's eastern coast. This project will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision,” he added.

PM Modi, who earlier offered prayers at the Srisailam temple, mentioned that among the 12 Jyotirlingas, Lord Somnath and Lord Mallikarjuna are mentioned together. "I am fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, the land of Dada Somnath. I had the opportunity to serve Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, and today I am receiving the blessings of Srisailam."

He said he had the opportunity to visit the Shivaji Inspiration Centre and pay his respects. “From the bottom of my heart, I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

--IANS

ms/dan