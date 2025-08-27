2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup: Looking back at ten greatest matches in tournament’s history

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Asia Cup has always been cricket’s ultimate continental showdown, where matches go right down to the wire, right from last-ball heroics to huge upsets and heavyweight clashes living up to the hype.

As the countdown begins to the eight-team event set to happen in the UAE from September 9-28, and will be shown live by Sony Sports Network in India, here’s a look back at 10 matches that best capture the drama, thrill, and magic of this iconic event.

India vs Bangladesh – 2018 Final

This thrilling final in Dubai saw Bangladesh set India a challenging total of 222 runs, thanks to Litton Das’s magnificent century. India faced a tough chase with lots of moments of tension as Bangladesh grabbed wickets and kept the pressure on.

But Kedar Jadhav's calm, match-winning innings despite a hamstring injury added to the drama, and eventually helped India clinch the championship win by three wickets on the last ball. It had all the ingredients of a heart-stopping finish that kept millions hooked till the very end.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – 2014

In Mirpur, Bangladesh posted a strong 326, highlighted by Anamul Haque’s superb century and fifties from Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. Pakistan's chase started confidently with Ahmed Shehzad leading the charge via 103.

But the match turned into a nail-biter in the back end, with Shahid Afridi smashing 59 off just 25 balls to keep hopes of a win alive. Eventually, Pakistan sealed the victory with just three wickets to spare in a thrilling comeback that showcased determination and firepower.

India vs Pakistan - 2014

This one-wicket thriller is etched in cricketing folklore as Shahid Afridi’s heroic finishing act snatched a victory for Pakistan. Chasing India's 246, Pakistan was precariously poised needing two sixes from the last two balls. Afridi’s back-to-back sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin instantly turned despair into euphoria.

India vs Sri Lanka - 1997 Final

The 1997 Asia Cup final held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was a display of class and composure by Sri Lanka. India batted first and posted a competitive total of 239/7, led by an elegant 81 from Mohammad Azharuddin.

However, Sri Lanka’s chase was powered by a splendid 84 from Marvan Atapattu and a confident 63 from Sanath Jayasuriya. The hosts chased down the target comfortably in just 36.5 overs with 8 wickets in hand and plenty of time to spare.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 2012 Final

In a tight final in Dhaka, Pakistan posted 236 runs on board and asked Bangladesh to chase down the target. Bangladesh fought hard and threatened to snatch the title but fell agonizingly short by just two runs. Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve in the dying moments to producing a thrilling finish and win the title.

India vs Sri Lanka – 2016

India's clinical performance in this final saw them overpower Sri Lanka with a blend of solid batting and disciplined bowling. Virat Kohli hit his third fifty on the trot against Sri Lanka to send India to the title clash, after a tight bowling performance kept the opposition to 138/9.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - 2014

A pulsating group-stage clash, this intense contest swung back and forth as both teams fought fiercely. Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling and composed batting, led by Lahiru Thirimanne’s century and Lasith Malinga’s five-for, ultimately edged out Pakistan in a tightly contested match by 12 run.

India vs Pakistan - 2012

Another classic in the India-Pakistan saga, this match featured moments of brilliance from both sides in a tightly fought contest. Pakistan had Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez hitting centuries, but was overshadowed by Virat Kohli’s epic 183 and Rohit Sharma supporting him with a fine 68.

Sri Lanka vs India - 2022

Showing their resurgence, Sri Lanka put up a strong fight with outstanding individual and team performances to beat India by six wickets. Dilshan Madushanka’s 3-24 kept India on a tight leash, before fifties from Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka 52, followed by finishing touches from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka took them home in dramatic fashion.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016

At the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Pakistan set a modest 130-run target, with Al-Amin Hossain taking 3-25. But Bangladesh, led by Soumya Sarkar’s composed 48, and Mahmudullah's unbeaten 15-ball 22, chased it down in 19.1 overs to complete a five-wicket win. The result kept their tournament hopes alive and secure a place in the title clash.

