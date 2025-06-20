June 20, 2025 11:12 PM हिंदी

1st Test: Mark Wood is optimistic about playing in fifth Test against India

England pacer Mark Wood is optimistic about playing in fifth Test against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Leeds, June 20 (IANS) On the road to recovery from knee surgery, England’s tearaway quick Mark Wood said he is optimistic about returning to Test cricket against India in the fifth match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at The Oval, scheduled to happen from July 31 to August 4.

Due to a knee surgery in March, Wood, 35, was expected to miss the entire five-match marquee series against India. But on the sidelines of commentating on the ongoing first Test at Headingley for the BBC Test Match Special, Wood revealed he was back at the nets and hopes to return for the final game against India.

"Rehab is going well. I’ve just started bowling very lightly, so I’m on the comeback trail now officially. I’m hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against."

"I’m still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the moment, that’s still my focus, that I might play a part," said Wood.

Wood’s ability to clock up to 97mph makes him a vital player for England, especially with the Ben Stokes-led side scheduled to play the Ashes later in the year in Australia. Wood is currently on a long list of England’s fast bowlers – Olly Stone, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson – sidelined due to injuries.

"It’s been a bit slow to start with. I haven’t been able to do a lot, but starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in, hopefully not too much longer. (I'm) still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I’ll just wait and see," added Wood, who’s picked 119 wickets in 37 Tests since his debut in 2015.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

