1st Test: If India can keep South Africa’s lead to under 125, it should be chaseable, says Axar Patel

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) India’s left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel said the Eden Gardens surface was offering contrasting behaviour from either end, and noted that India would be confident chasing anything under 125, given the challenging nature of the pitch at the end of Day Two in the first Test against South Africa.

At the close of Day Two’s play, South Africa were reduced to 93/7 in 35 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja taking 4-29. Though South Africa have a lead of 63 runs, the game is still on a knife-edge, especially after 16 wickets fell on Day Two. India were also bowled out for 189 in 62.2 overs and had a slender 30-run lead.

“Obviously, from one end, it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end, too much of a turn and bounce is happening. I feel that you have to play attacking cricket as a batter, and only then can you make runs. With the way wicket is right now, if we can keep them under 125, it should be easy and chaseable,” Axar told broadcasters at the end of day two’s play.

He stressed that batters could not afford to settle into a defensive rhythm on such a two-paced pitch with uneven bounce. “When you get loose balls, you have to convert them into runs and keep an attacking mindset. It’s not like you can defend and then feel that you are set on this wicket because you are never really set on this wicket. So, whenever you get a ball outside off-stump or leg stump, you can look to do the sweep or reverse-sweep.”

On the bowling front, Axar, who had figures of 1-30 in the second innings after picking 1-21 in the first essay, cautioned his fellow bowlers against reaching out to bowl for magic deliveries. “When you know there's some help in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls – like trying to turn in from outside or look to get wickets.”

“At that time, you have to show patience, which is very important. Yes, when a bowler makes a mistake on such a pitch, it’s a chance for a batter to make runs. But when the wicket helps a bowler, it is indeed advantageous.”

