1st T20I: Dube, Chakaravarthy pick two wickets each as India beat New Zealand by 48 runs

Nagpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube picked two wickets each as India defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the T20I series opener at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

India’s batting had already set up for victory in their build-up to next month’s T20 World Cup, with Abhishek Sharma’s 84 and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 44 lifting them to 238/7 – their highest T20I total against New Zealand. Chasing 239, New Zealand were reduced to 52/3 before Glenn Phillips kept them in contention with a fluent 78 off 40 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums.

Mark Chapman made 39 off 24 balls, as their 79-run partnership off 42 balls briefly raised hopes of a successful chase before both fell in quick succession, as New Zealand ended up making 190/7 in their 20 overs. India’s bowlers then closed out the contest, as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Apart from Chakaravarthy and Dube, new-ball bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took a scalp each. Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the side, looked short of rhythm, but India would be worried about Axar Patel, who had to go off the field mid-way in his final over after being hit on the left hand while trying to stop a boundary from Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand’s chase began on a shaky note as Devon Conway nicked behind to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who pulled off a brilliant low catch to his left off Arshdeep. Rachin Ravindra followed soon after, edging to slip off Hardik for just one.

Phillips and Tim Robinson tried to counterattack by hitting seven boundaries between themselves. But Chakaravarthy’s introduction in the seventh over brought immediate success. Robinson, looking to go over mid‑wicket, was deceived in flight and offered a simple catch to mid-wicket. Phillips, however, held firm – striking Patel for a six over mid‑wicket and continued to find boundaries, with Chapman joining him in and adding urgency by taking on Chakaravarthy and Bumrah.

Bumrah returned to the attack and immediately created a chance, but Rinku put down a catch of Chapman at deep backward square-leg. Phillips brought up his half-century soon after in 29 balls, and continued his assault by lofting Chakaravarthy for a six over long-on and driving him for runs through the off-side.

Chapman joined in by striking a six over wide long-on and later cutting Axar for boundaries. Phillips, however, fell in the 14th over, caught by long-on off Axar, ending a dangerous innings that had kept New Zealand in the hunt. Chapman carried on to smash boundaries, but with the asking rate climbing, risks were inevitable.

He fell in the 15th over after holing out to long-on off Chakaravarthy. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner tried to revive the chase by hitting six boundaries collectively. But despite their efforts, India’s death bowlers held firm, as Dube took out Mitchell and Kristian Clarke on successive deliveries to help India close out a clinical win.

Brief scores:

India 238/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44 not out; Jacob Duffy 2-27, Kyle Jamieson 2-54) beat New Zealand 190/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 78, Mark Chapman 39; Shivam Dube 2-28, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-37) by 48 runs

