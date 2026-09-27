1st ODI: Breaks can disrupt rhythm, continuous cricket keeps me going, says Prasidh Krishna

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Sunday said he prefers playing continuous cricket over frequent breaks, noting that staying on the field helps him maintain his bowling mechanics and running rhythm.

Prasidh is returning to action after a short breather via the first India-West Indies ODI in Thiruvananthapuram following the Test tour of Sri Lanka, where India won 1-0. "It is exciting, actually. Three weeks of rest after Sri Lanka... coming back hot and sunny today, looking forward to this.

“There was a lot of rain in the last couple of days, so coming here to the ground and seeing this is pretty exciting. Absolutely, we're all upbeat," Prasidh said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters on Sunday.

Highlighting the double-edged nature of rests for fast bowlers, Prasidh, who has 50 ODI scalps in 28 games, explained that while downtime offers physical recovery, it can disrupt a pacer's operational flow. "I'm enjoying the way I'm bowling. The preparation also has been great. I just like the fact that I'm playing continuously, which makes me be in that rhythm of going and bowling.

"Breaks are good and bad sometimes, because you tend to lose that rhythm, the running form, and the bowling mechanics. So, otherwise, I'm enjoying and happy to be out there playing every game for the country," he added.

India and the West Indies will play further ODIs in Guwahati and New Chandigarh on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. Quizzed on the challenges posed by modern and fast-paced 50-over cricket, Prasidh stated that precision in line and length has become non-negotiable for bowlers given how aggressively batters operate today.

"It's a combination of having a great length and line because the format has become such that no matter where we play, the batsmen have upskilled to a place where any little error that you make, they're in a position to punish you.

"As bowlers, we look at the lengths and lines we're bowling. It's pretty important for us to keep adapting to what the pitch and the conditions are," he concluded.

--IANS

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