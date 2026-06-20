June 20, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

1st-ever shipment of dried whole egg powder from Odisha on way to Austria

1st-ever shipment of dried whole egg powder from Odisha on way to Austria

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) India has facilitated the first-ever commercial export shipment of dried whole egg powder from Balangir in Odisha to Austria, marking a significant milestone in promoting value-added agricultural and processed food exports from India, it was announced on Saturday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the export shipment.

“The consignment was exported by OVO Farm Pvt. Ltd., Balangir, an APEDA-registered exporter. The shipment reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian value-added poultry products and opens new avenues for the export of processed egg products to premium international markets,” according to an official statement.

The export consignment, comprising 22.6 metric tonnes of dried whole egg powder, was virtually flagged off by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev.

Austria and several other European countries import egg powder for a range of food and industrial applications.

The successful export of this consignment highlights the increasing demand for Indian processed food products in the European Union and reinforces India's position as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural and food products.

The export is expected to encourage further investment in poultry processing, strengthen Odisha's agro-processing ecosystem and create new opportunities for expanding exports of value-added products from the state, said the ministry.

To strengthen the regional egg value chain and promote export-led growth, the exporter established a state-of-the-art egg processing facility in Balangir in 2025.

The facility manufactures dried egg products that comply with national and international food safety and quality standards, including EIC standards, European Union hygiene requirements and other globally recognised regulations.

Dried whole egg powder is widely used in the food processing industry, bakeries, confectionery manufacturing and pharmaceutical applications owing to its long shelf life, ease of transportation and versatility.

Produced through the spray-drying of liquid eggs, the product undergoes stringent quality control measures to ensure compliance with international standards.

—IANS

na/

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