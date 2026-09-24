1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash gets premium upgrade in Radico Khaitan's flavoured rum push

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India's leading spirits companies, has unveiled a refreshed identity for the Lemon Dash Flavoured Rum, marking the next phase in the evolution of the 1965 Spirit of Victory franchise.

The new-look Lemon Dash makes its debut in Assam, with a phased rollout planned across key markets including Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The refresh comes as Radico Khaitan continues to build on the strength of the 1965 Spirit of Victory franchise, a Millionaire brand in the company's portfolio.

Originally launched in 2017 as a tribute to the soldiers of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the franchise was first introduced through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) before expanding into the domestic market following strong consumer response.

Introduced in 2022, Lemon Dash marked the franchise's entry into the premium flavoured rum segment, bringing a lighter, citrus-forward proposition to the portfolio at a time when consumers were increasingly exploring flavour-led serves and new cocktail occasions.

The refreshed identity builds on this proposition, bringing together the heritage of 1965 Spirit of Victory with the distinctive character of Gandharaj lemon.

Commenting on the refreshed identity, Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited, said, "1965 Spirit of Victory has always stood for a distinctive combination of heritage, pride and character. With Lemon Dash, we wanted to bring that heritage into a fresher, more expressive space. The new pack captures the contrast beautifully: the strength and character of the 1965 identity alongside the brightness of Gandharaj lemon. It is an evolution that feels true to the brand while reflecting how consumers are discovering and enjoying rum today. The launch in Assam marks the beginning of this next chapter for Lemon Dash."

An elegant cream-and-gold palette, deep green accents, metallic detailing and illustrated Gandharaj lemons bring the heritage and citrus proposition together. The tall, textured glass bottle, embossed detailing and signature roundel badge further reinforce the premium positioning, while the four pillars: Honour, Courage, Brotherhood and Glory, continue to anchor the franchise's heritage. With its fresh, vibrant new look, the pack is designed to appeal to young consumers seeking bold, contemporary spirits experiences.

At the heart of the proposition is a citrus-infused rum with a bright aroma, smooth texture, and fresh finish, combining the character of rum with the vibrant zest of Gandharaj lemon. The expression has also received international recognition, winning a Gold Quality Award at Monde Selection.

The refreshed Lemon Dash Flavoured Rum is currently available in Assam in three formats: 750 ml glass bottle with mono carton, 375 ml glass bottle and 180 ml glass bottle. The new packaging will be rolled out in phases across other key Lemon Dash markets, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

--IANS

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