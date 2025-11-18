120 Bahadur's latest lullaby will make you emotional, Farhan Akhtar shares video

Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar is all geared up for his upcoming war saga, 120 Bahadur.

The actor recently shared a video featuring a lullaby from the movie. The song wrenches your heart and makes you emotional as you listen to it carefully. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is sure to warm the cockles of your heart.

Farhan, sharing the lullaby, on his social media account, captioned it as, “Garv Chehre pe tha Ma ke pehre pe tha, Laadle… Laadle Shukriya…” A heart-wrenching lullaby from Mother India to those who lay down their lives protecting her. Thank you @itsamittrivedi, @jaduakhtar and @shreyaghoshal for this gem. The emotion and message of this song will live on for generations to come.”

Further captioning the same in the Hindi language, he wrote,गरव चेहरे पर था, माँ के पहरे पर था, लाड़ले… लाड़ले… शुक्रिया… भारत माँ की ओर से एक दिल को छू जाने वाली लोरी, अपने उन सभी बेटों के लिए जो उसकी रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर देते हैं। धन्यवाद अमित त्रिवेदी, जावेद अख़्तर और श्रेया घोषाल—इस नायाब प्रस्तुति के लिए। इस गीत की भावना और संदेश आने वाली पीढ़ियों तक अमर रहेगा।” The video offers glimpses from the film, showcasing powerful war sequences and their emotional aftermath that are sure to move the audience.

Recently, on the 12th of November, Farhan had shared a post on his social media account wherein he revealed that the makers of 120 Bahadur had launched a ‘My Stamp’ to honour the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

Announcing the news with pride, Farhan wrote on his social media, "What better way to honour the bravery and sacrifice of our martyred soldiers? Today, the Indian Postal Service commemorated the Battle of Rezang La by issuing a new stamp in its memory. Thank you to the Hon. Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh ji, for making time to do the inauguration. We are extremely grateful," with a folded hands emoticon.

In the picture shared by Farhan, Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh can be seen unveiling the stamp in New Delhi. Also present in the picture were Shri Jitendra Gupta, Director General of Postal Services; Director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai; Farhan Akhtar; Ritesh Sidhwani; Amit Chandrra; and Arhan Bagati, who together released the customised 'My Stamp' on the Rezang La War Memorial issued by the Department of Posts.

The initiative celebrates the unmatched courage, sacrifice, and spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives at Rezang La, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of this historic battle.

Talking about 120 Bahadur, the movie narrates an extraordinary story of courage, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, who, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

--IANS

rd/