July 10, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

12-year-old Chakshita shines bright in Delhi women’s cricket

(From left to right): Kunal Gupta, Director, Bal Bhavan Group of Schools, Coach Kirti Arya, Chakshita, and Shikha Kumar, Vice-President, DDCA, at the end of a match in the Women’s T20 Cricket League at the Bal Bhavan School Cricket Academy in Dwarka. New Delhi.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Delhi women’s cricket continues to unearth fresh talent, and leading the charge is 12-year-old Chakshita, a rising star from the Bal Bhavan School Cricket Academy in Dwarka. Making waves in the recently launched Women’s T20 Cricket League by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Chakshita’s mature and composed batting has already turned heads.

In just five innings in the Delhi Women’s T20 League, Chakshita scored 115 runs at a remarkable average of 57.50, remaining unbeaten in three matches. Her calmness at the crease and ability to rotate strike and find gaps set her apart from her peers, making her one of the most talked-about young players in the competition.

Her performances didn’t go unnoticed. At the Women’s Delhi Premier League (WDPL) auction earlier this year, Chakshita was signed by the South Delhi Superstarz, becoming the youngest female player ever to receive a WDPL contract. The milestone is a major leap in her young career and reflects the league’s commitment to promoting emerging talent.

On Thursday, Chakshita visited the DDCA office at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, accompanied by Kunal Gupta, Director of Bal Bhavan Group of Schools, and her coach, Kirti Arya. The young cricketer met with DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar, who is known for her active role in uplifting women’s cricket in Delhi.

Shikha Kumar praised Chakshita’s talent and spirit, wishing her the best for her future. She also assured continued support from DDCA President Rohan Jaitley and the apex council for all promising women cricketers in Delhi. “DDCA is committed to creating opportunities and providing the right platform for our young athletes,” she said.

Earlier, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the addition of two new men’s franchises to the Delhi Premier League (DPL) ahead of the second season.

The expansion increases the number of men’s teams in the league from six to eight. The two new teams will join the six existing franchises — Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions — for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

