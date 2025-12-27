1,087 long-pending pension grievances taken up for redressal, 815 resolved on the spot

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that 1,087 grievances related to long-standing grievances of pensioners pertaining to 30 departments and ministries were taken up in the 15th Pension Adalat this month.

The grievances belonged to the Departments under Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Finance, Posts, Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, etc.

The 15th Pension Adalat was held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on December 24 for redressal, out of which 815 grievances were resolved on the spot, underscoring the efficiency of this initiative in delivering timely justice to pensioners, according to Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

For example, “Satyam Mishra who belongs to Prayagraj and had his grievance pending for more than 114 days”.

“The grievance was regarding non-release of pensionary benefits on account of Extra Ordinary Pension since July, 2024. He himself joined through VC to voice his concern. It was apprised in the Pension Adalat by the officers in BSF that after due processing, the case has been settled and arrears amounting to Rs 5,73,728/-including the Ex-gratia have been paid,” according to the ministry.

“It was also informed that his Extra ordinary pension will be started with effect from 01.12.2025,” it added.

Another pensioner, Nasim Akhtar who belongs to Srinagar had his grievance pending for more than 150 days. His grievance was regarding delay in settlement of a family pension case pending since August 2020.

He attended the Adalat through VC. The case was that of Department of Census Operations. It was informed by CC(P), CPAO that the Authority has been issued on 24.12.2025 and without any further delay, arrears will also be paid, the ministry informed.

Mukta Chakraborty who belongs to Guwahati, Assam and had her grievance pending for more than 150 days.

“Her grievance was regarding grant of family pension to unmarried daughter of Late Shri Rajat Bhusan Chakraborty which has been pending since October 2020. She had also joined the Adalat through VC. Despite submission of claim on 12.05.2023 and lodging of a CPGRAMS grievance, the case remained unsettled. Both PAO-CBDT and CPAO have been requested to review the case in ten days and do the follow-up for early resolution,” the ministry further stated.

