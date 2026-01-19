1 year of UCC: About 5 lakh marriages registered in Uttarakhand, online services expedite process

Dehradun, Jan 19 (IANS) The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), implemented in Uttarakhand a year ago, has achieved considerable success particularly in the registration of marriages under the new law.

Nearly five lakh marriages have been registered in the hill state in one year alone, highlighting the successful launch of 'one nation, one law' scheme and also its penetration among the people.

Online procedure is seen as the key reason behind 'astronomical' figures in marriage registrations in the state, within one year as it not only simplified the administrative process but also exempted the married couples from compulsory presence at the Sub-Registrar for marriage registration.

It was on January 27, 2025 that the 'Devbhoomi' became the first state in the country to implement UCC, a law aimed at streamlining various personal laws, relating to marriage, succession, divorce and inheritance.

As the state prepares to observe first anniversary of UCC rollout soon, women empowerment, protection of children's rights and equality in civil rights have emerged as the most significant achievements under the new law.

The simplification of administrative procedures has achieved positive results in multiple domains.

According to government's own estimates, 4,74,447 marriages have been registered under the UCC, within less than one year of its implementation.

Previously, the married couples had to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar's office on a fixed date along with two witnesses, for registering their marriages but the online services lowered restrictions and facilitated faster registrations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated people on the UCC achieving a landmark and also hoped that this becomes a model for other states.

"By implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has shown the way to other states. The transparent and simple manner in which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented over the past one year has increased public trust in the entire process."

"This is the reason why a large number of people are now opting for registration under the UCC. In every sense, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has emerged as a model law," Chief Minister Dhami added.

Today, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations in the state are being carried out through online mode. Couples and witnesses can now apply for registration from anywhere, by uploading documents and recording their video statements.

Till January 19, 2026, a total of 4,74,447 marriage registrations were completed.

The average number of registrations has now reached nearly 1,400 per day, whereas under the previous arrangement, the average daily number of marriage registrations was only about 67.

Also, during this period, 316 people have also obtained certificates for dissolution of marriage through the online mode, while 68 people registered live-in relationships and two obtained certificates for termination of live-in relationships.

A time limit of 15 days has also been prescribed for issuing a marriage registration certificate after submission of the application.

