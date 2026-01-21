January 21, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Zomato parent Eternal clocks 73 pc rise in Q3 net profit as CEO departs

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Zomato parent Eternal on Wednesday reported a sharp jump of 72.88 per cent in its consolidated profit for the December quarter (Q3) of FY26, helped by strong growth in revenue.

The company said its consolidated net profit rose 72.88 per cent year-on-year to Rs 102 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 59 crore in the same quarter last financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Eternal had also posted a net profit of Rs 65 crore in the October–December quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26).

Consolidated revenue from operations surged during the quarter, more than tripling to Rs 16,315 crore from Rs 5,405 crore in the year-ago period.

Eternal, which rebranded itself from Zomato in March 2025, also saw a sharp rise in expenses.

Total expenses for the Gurugram-based company jumped 198 per cent to Rs 16,493 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 5,533 crore a year earlier and Rs 13,813 crore in the previous quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash balance stood at Rs 17,820 crore, slightly lower than Rs 18,314 crore reported in the September quarter, as per its exchange filing.

In the stock market, shares of Eternal ended the session sharply higher. The stock settled nearly 5 per cent up at Rs 282.80 per share.

Meanwhile, its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026.

Along with the announcement of its financial results, the company, which re-branded itself as Eternal in March 2025, said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive.

Addressing shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.

