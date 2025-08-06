August 06, 2025 4:10 PM हिंदी

Zelensky says 'mercenaries' from Pakistan, China fighting for Russia

Kyiv, Aug 6 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "mercenaries" from China and Pakistan, along with a few other nations, are fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict.

Zelensky's statement came after he met with Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Vovchansk direction.

He stated that soldiers in this sector have mentioned the participation of "mercenaries" from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war and vowed to respond to them.

In a post on X on Monday, Zelensky stated, "Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction -- the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko."

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles... Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers for fighting for the nation and presented them with state awards.

Meanwhile, a total of 143 combat engagements were recorded between forces of Russia and Ukraine on the frontlines on August 5, with the heaviest fighting witnessed in the Pokrovsk sector, local media platform Ukrinform reported.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shared the operational update as of 8 a.m. on August 6, the report said.

According to the statement shared by the General Staff, Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 107 airstrikes, using two missiles and 147 guided bombs against Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

In response to Russia's attacks, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops, and artillery hit 14 Russian targets, including two artillery systems, eight areas of enemy troop, weapon, and equipment concentrations, and four command posts.

--IANS

int/akl/sd

