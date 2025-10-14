October 14, 2025 1:16 PM हिंदी

Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Writer-actor Zeeshan Qadri, who recently got evicted from "Bigg Boss 19," has opened up about his bond with co-contestant Tanya Mittal.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he described it as a sweet and sibling-like relationship. Zeeshan shared that their connection inside the house was filled with banter, support, and mutual respect. He added that their bond will remain unchanged outside the show, regardless of public perception or media opinions. When asked about his relationship with Tanya Mittal inside the house, Qadri shared, “The bond was very sweet — more like a brother-sister relationship. We shared a lot of banter. Whenever she needed me, I was there for her, and she too took care of me like family.”

He added, “She often said very sensible things, and though she had her own unique way of talking, I understood her well. Of course, there were times when I got irritated, but she would apologize. Our equation will remain the same even outside the house. Whenever she calls, I’ll respond the same way — I’ll never let media opinions or public perception define that bond. She’s mature enough to handle herself, and I’ll always behave with her as she did with me.”

Speaking about his eviction, the writer mentioned, “I was quite sure I wouldn’t be sent to a secret room because it had already happened twice, and doing it again would have been repetitive for the audience. My eviction was indeed shocking; I didn’t think it would happen. But I was mentally prepared from the very first week — every time I got nominated, I knew eviction was always a possibility. That’s the nature of the game, and I accepted it.”

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of “Bigg Boss 19,” Zeeshan Quadri was evicted from the house after garnering the fewest public votes. Host Salman Khan announced his elimination during Sunday’s episode, bringing an end to Zeeshan’s journey on the reality show.

