Zeenat Aman reveals how she bagged Shammi Kapoor's directorial debut 'Manoranjan'

Veteran diva Zeenat Aman shared another blast from the past as she dropped the peppy number "Dulhan Maike Chali" from her 1974 film "Manoranjan".

The song talks about a busload of gorgeous, joyful prostitutes who tease and school a moralistic havaldar (Sanjeev Kumar) on their way to the lock-up.

Talking about the movie, Zeenat wrote on her Instagram "The opinion on most ‘remakes’ seems to be scathing, but I am very proud to have starred in Shammi Kapoor’s directorial debut Manoranjan, a remake of the American romantic comedy Irma La Douce."

Revealing how she bagged Shammi Kapoor's directorial debut, the yesteryear sensation added, "In the 1970s I still lived in south Bombay with my mother, and the producer FC Mehra happened to be our neighbour and friend. It was he who connected me with Shammi ji, for which I am ever grateful. It’s not that Shammi ji and I forged some profound friendship, instead I had the professional joy of working with an immensely talented, musical and affable director. His vision was unstinted - he set the tone for the cast and crew - but he also revealed his playful side. I recall many a lunch during which he teased my costar Sanjeev Kumar about his rumoured romantic trysts to the delight of everyone at the table."

Zeenat further talked about how she approached her role as a prostitute named Nisha in the movie.

"Back to the movie. As a young woman discovering her own feminism, I was keen to sink my teeth into a character who defied societal expectations. In this case, the expectation that a prostitute must be miserable, ashamed, socially rejected and waiting for a white knight! In my books, Nisha is a character right up there with Rupa and Janice. Iconic," she penned.

"Dulhan Maike Chali" enjoys lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi, with the three Mangeshkar sisters lending their voices to the RD Burman composition.

