Zeenat Aman drops glimpses of a bygone era with Raj and Krishna Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman loves to stroll down memory lane using social media. Once again, she decided to reminisce about some fond memories with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, during one of the celebrations at the Kapoor house.

The video dropped by Aman showed her enjoying a conversation with the showman. The clip further had her dancing with Raj Kapoor during the get-together.

Dropping the blast from the past, Aman announced the end of her series on the filmmaker with the following words: "Glimpses of a bygone era…

I have already written so much about Rajji, so I will end my series on the Kapoor’s with this montage. These frames are from a celebration at the Kapoor household. Krishna ji was an impeccable host to the who’s who of Tinseltown that night."

She revealed that she was awashed with nostalgia after watching the video.

"Not only does it capture the thrill and beauty of an exceptional time in my life, but the video also features my beloved mother. You will see her around the 17-second mark in a pink sari," the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress shared.

"For those of you who missed my posts on Rajji. I am sharing them to my stories for your reading pleasure. Oh… it’s surreal to see this!", she added.

Meanwhile, Aman shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the relocation of the stray dogs to the shelters in Delhi-NCR.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Aman wrote, "Disheartened by the recent news about stray dog "removal" in Delhi. I join animal lovers from across the world in asking for a more humane, logical, and science-backed approach to the issue."

The SC's verdict has sparked a massive online debate, with several animal lovers from the entertainment industry voicing opposition through social media.

--IANS

pm/