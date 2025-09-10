Zareen Khan tries fire cupping therapy to ease stress and anxiety

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Zareen Khan turned to fire cupping therapy as a natural way to relieve stress and anxiety.

Sharing her experience, she highlighted how the ancient wellness technique helped her relax and rejuvenate amidst her busy schedule. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Hate Story 3’ actress shared a video where she is seen undergoing the fire cupping therapy. In her post, Zareen explained the benefits of fire cupping therapy, an ancient wellness technique known for promoting overall health. She highlighted that it can improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, helping the body eliminate toxins more efficiently.

She explained that the therapy is also known to relieve muscle pain, stiffness, and inflammation, while supporting respiratory health by easing issues like cough, asthma, and congestion. Zareen also cautioned that fire cupping should be performed only by trained professionals, as incorrect technique may result in burns or skin damage.

The ‘Veer’ actress wrote, “My body has always felt relaxed n renewed after cupping. Benefits of Fire Cupping: Improves blood circulation & lymphatic drainage Relieves muscle pain, stiffness & inflammation Helps with respiratory issues (cough, asthma, congestion) Reduces stress, anxiety & improves sleep Boosts immunity & digestion P.S. - Should be done by a trained professional, as incorrect technique can cause burns or skin damage.”

In terms of work, Zareen Khan had recently teamed up with actor-singer Pawan Singh for the romantic track, “Pyaar Mein Hain Hum.” Speaking about the track, the actress shared, “I absolutely loved shooting for this track - the rain, the romance, the vibe of the set felt like everything came together so beautifully. Sarees always bring out a very graceful side, and pairing that with such a romantic song made it even more special. Pawan ji has created magic with his voice.”

Sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev, the romantic melody captured the magic of love in the rain. It was released on the T-Series YouTube Channel on August 20.

--IANS

ps/