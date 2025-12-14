Jennifer Aniston set to celebrate festive season with new boyfriend

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, has booked the holiday season with new love Jim Curtis.

While the 56-year-old actress already celebrated Thanksgiving with her wellness coach and hypnotist boyfriend Jim in New York last month, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She is already making plans for the festive season with him.

A source told ‘People’ magazine, “The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves. She's very happy to be spending it with Jim this year. They have a trip to the snow planned and a sunny trip for New Year”.

“Jen loves this time of year. She always goes all-in for Christmas. She has a real tree every year, never artificial. She loves decorating her house to make it feel warm and festive”, the source added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Jennifer and Jim, who were first linked in July, spent "months chatting and getting to know each other" at the start of the year.

The insider shared,"Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year. When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it. It feels like kismet, she truly loves Jim. He's brought so many good things into her life”.

And, after confirming the relationship, Jennifer gushed about her “quite extraordinary” boyfriend. She told Elle’ magazine, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary and helps many, many people”.

“He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity”,she added.

