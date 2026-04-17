Zareen Khan says 'There’s a constant ache & emptiness' as she remembers her late mother

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan's mother, Parveen Khan, left for the heavenly abode on April 8. 10 days after her mother's passing away, the 'Veer' actress remembered her with a heavy heart, calling her mother 'her first love'.

Sharing a throwback picture with her mommy dear from her childhood, Zareen penned on her official Instagram handle, "'Iinaa lillh wa'iinaa 'iilayh rajiewn (To Allah we belong and to him we shall return)." My Mother , my first love , my best friend , my baby , my world , my everything …. It’s been 10 days that you are gone (sic)."

Zareen said that ever since her mother left her, she had been feeling a constant ache and emptiness in her heart.

"I’m not gonna write some long caption for the world to read bcoz you know exactly what I’m going through right now without you. There’s a constant ache and emptiness in my heart which is irreplaceable," the 'Housefull 2' actress wrote.

Wishing her mother peace and love in heaven, she concluded, "Be the Chota baby you always were and enjoy your parents’ love in Jannat …Until we meet again !"

Zareen’s mother, Parveen Khan, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 65 after suffering from a prolonged illness. Her last rites were held at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Confirming the unfortunate news, Zareen's team had shared a statement that read, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return). This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan & Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

--IANS

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