Zanzibar President to visit India, hold talks with VP Radhakrishnan

Zanzibar City/New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi will be on an official visit to India from July 17-20 at the invitation of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

During the visit, Mwinyi and Vice President Radhakrishnan will hold talks to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania ties and explore new avenues for future collaboration. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar will also call on President Myinyi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

For his visit to India, Hussein Ali Mwinyi will be accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials.

President Mwinyi will be the Chief Guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Chennai. His visit holds special significance as the Zanzibar campus of the IIT Madras has completed two years since its establishment in October 2023.

"As partners in the Global South, India and Tanzania enjoy long-standing, close ties of friendship and cooperation across diverse sectors. The upcoming visit is expected to impart a renewed momentum to expanding bilateral ties for mutual benefit," read a statement issued by the MEA.

On June 30, Hussein Ali Mwinyi commended India's vital role in Zanzibar's development during his meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey.

"President H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi today received the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, H.E. Bishwadip Dey, at the State House in Zanzibar. President Mwinyi commended India’s vital role in Zanzibar’s development, particularly in investments, vocational training, and ICT innovation through IIT Madras Zanzibar. During the audience, High Commissioner Dey extended an official invitation from India's Vice President, Hon'ble C. P. Radhakrishnan, for President Mwinyi to visit India this July 2026, including a visit to IIT Madras," Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X.

In April, India handed over a two-tonne consignment of essential life-saving medical supplies to the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian support.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam, the formal handover took place during a press conference held at the mission, where the Indian High Commissioner, Bishwadip Dey, presented the consignment of medicines to Kaushik L Ramaiya, Trustee of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital.

During the ceremony, Dey highlighted that the gesture reaffirms the deep-rooted friendship between India and Tanzania, emphasising a shared resolve to improve public health outcomes and ensure wider access to life-saving technology.

Expressing sincere gratitude on behalf of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital, Kaushik L. Ramaiya noted that the diverse range of equipment and consumables will provide vital support to the medical staff in their daily mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to the community.

“This partnership stands as a testament to the enduring bilateral ties and the collective effort to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure within the region,” the Indian High Commission in Tanzania stated.

--IANS

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