Zain Durrani: Have grown more resolute in my desire to live the moment as an actor

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Actor Zain Durrani, who made his acting debut in 2018 with “Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz”, has said that he focuses on being fully present and authentic in each scene, rather than overthinking his performance.

Asked how his approach to acting changed over the years, Zain told IANS: “ I think I have grown more and more resolute in my desire to live the moment as an actor. To be as genuine as I can be while delivering the scene and leave the theorising for another day.

After his debut in 2018, Zain was seen as Lateef in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara and then in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bell Bottom.” He was also seen in the acclaimed 2022 series Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy, where he played the lead as Harfan Bukhari.

Talking about balancing commercial appeal with personal artistic expression, Zain said: “The moment you find your own genuine signature, your style and language as an artist, I believe your uniqueness will draw attention which you want to elicit as an artist and at the same time quench your artistic thirst.”

Crossing over into Bollywood was no easy feat, however, he says it was his parents who really supported him for his dream to be an actor.

“The fact that it didn’t sound or look easy and yet my heart was in it... Helped me make the decision that this is after all what I really want to do.”

“I always had the flare for acting and the desire to perform. After finishing college, I just felt free to pursue it. And my parents really helped me in the process.”

The actor’s latest release is 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', where he is sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor.

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” is directed by Santosh Singh. The film draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

--IANS

dc/