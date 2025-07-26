July 26, 2025 4:18 PM हिंदी

Censor Board clears Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' for release

Censor Board clears Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' for release with an U/A certificate

Chennai, July 26(IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has now cleared director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive action entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

On Saturday, the production house wrote, "The gun is loaded. And The rage is real. BLAZING ALL GUNS with a U/A Certificate. Let the rampage begin with the #KingdomTrailer today."

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on March 28 this year, was first postponed to May 30 this year. It was then pushed to July 4. However, it was again postponed and is now scheduled to hit screens on July 31.

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.

The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

Three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satis -- have worked on the film, which is full of action sequences.

--IANS

mkr

