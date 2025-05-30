May 30, 2025 1:20 PM हिंदी

Zaheer Iqbal reveals why he is posting more pictures

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal is “following instructions” as he revealed that his manager advised him to post more pictures on social media, which prompted a gushing comment from his actress wife, Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaheer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from a latest photoshoot. In the images, the actor looks dapper dressed in a monochrome outfit and posing outdoors.

“My manager told me to post more often on Insta #FollowingInstructions,” Zaheer captioned.

Sonakshi took to the comment section, where she dropped several love eye emojis for her husband.

The couple were recently holidaying in the Maldives. On May 22, the two shared a glimpse from their romantic getaway.

Sonakshi and Zaheer started dating in 2017 and later appeared on screen together in the 2022 movie 'Double XL.' Their wedding took place on June 23 this year in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends from the film industry.

On the work front, Sonakshi’s upcoming film is ‘Nikita Roy’. The release has been pushed. Directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha, the project will be released in the cinema halls on June 27.

Announcing the new release date for her next, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!"

Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others.

The movie has also been co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi. Sonakshi concluded the 35-day schedule for the film in London in March this year.

Furthermore, Sonakshi is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another exciting project, “Jatadhara."

