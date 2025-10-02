Yuzi Chahal, Conway sign up with Northamptonshire for 2026 campaign

Northampton, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been re-signed by Northamptonshire as an overseas player for their upcoming 2026 campaign. Chahal has committed to rejoining the Northants for the second part of their season, continuing to compete in the One-Day Cup and County Championship for a third straight summer. He has taken seven List A wickets and 44 first-class wickets with the team.

"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad. His record across his career speaks for itself, and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026. For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game,” Northamptonshire's head coach, Darren Lehmann, expressed.

Chahal has claimed 31 wickets over two County Championship spells at The County Ground and possesses substantial international experience. With 217 wickets for India in white-ball formats in his international career of seven years, Chahal will look to bring his skills and expertise to the camp during their 2026 campaign.

“I am so excited to carry on my journey with Northamptonshire. It feels like home to me, and I love playing cricket here. We have a great squad, and I am excited to push for more success next year,” said Chahal.

Additionally, Northamptonshire have also re-signed Australia’s Harry Conway. The seamer, who took 20 wickets in four Championship matches earlier this year, will come back for the beginning of the 2026 season. The 33-year-old is likely to be available for the initial seven-game stretch in April and May.

“Harry is an excellent addition for 2026. His form last year was fantastic, and I am excited to work with him for a longer period. His ability to take wickets on all surfaces and presence around the team make him an invaluable player,” Lehmann said.

“I’m delighted to have re-signed back at Wantage Road for an extended period next season. I hope I can have a big impact on the changing room and contribute to winning games in the division,” Conway expressed.

