Yuvika Chaudhary says women are unstoppable when they truly play the game

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who will be seen in the upcoming reality show “The 50”, has spoken out against the double standards women often face in reality shows, where their emotions are frequently misunderstood or labelled as weakness.

Reacting to the perception that women are judged more harshly than men for displaying vulnerability or emotion, Yuvika said that when women step into the game with full conviction, they become an unstoppable force.

“Oh, come on. When a woman truly plays, there’s no room for anyone else. If women step into the game fully, nobody can stand in front of them,” she told IANS.

The actress added that she sees her journey as more than just personal participation.

“That’s how I feel. I’m here to represent all women and show the world that we have it all. Just take a stand for yourself,” said Yuvika.

Yuvika has appeared in films such as Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki!. In 2009, she also acted in the Kannada film Maleyali Jotheyali in a lead role opposite Ganesh. In 2015, she was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 9. In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her husband, Prince Narul,and emerged as the winner.

She was last seen in Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene, directed by Ankush Bhatt. It features Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani.

Yuvika met Prince on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. Prince proposed to her in 2018, and they got engaged. They got married in 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in 2024 via IVF.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

