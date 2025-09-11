September 11, 2025 1:33 AM हिंदी

Your love is what keeps me alive, says actor Vishal to fans as he completes 21 years in film industry

Your love is what keeps me alive, says actor Vishal to fans as he completes 21 years in film industry

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishal Krishna, who completed 21 years in the film industry on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to his fans for their support, saying their love was what kept him alive.

In a statement, the actor, who is to tie the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika soon, said, "Heartfelt greetings and gratitude to my beloved fans, my dear friends, and the general public. Today, September 10th, I complete 21 years of my journey as an actor in the film industry. My first film #Chellamay released this day in 2004."

The actor choose to express his gratitude to all those who had aided him in his film journey on the occasion. "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to my parents, my mentor #ActionKing Arjun sir, and Father Rajanayagam of Loyola College.I stepped foot into the film industry with many dreams as an assistant director but your love, your trust, and your applause and appreciation, transformed me from being one among you into an actor who lives to entertain one and all."

Stating that he did not see his journey as his own personal success but as "our success", the actor took time to thank his producers, directors, music composers, lyricists, cinematographers, technicians, co-actors and workers who had toiled with him in every film.

He also thanked theater owners, distributors, and theatre operators and the media for their support.

"Journalists and all forms of media who have made me a responsible actor/person time and again— my sincere thanks to each and every one of you," he said, before goint on to address his fans.

"But… above all this, the children of GOD, the greatest force I consider as my lifeblood — my audience, my fans. Your love, from not just Tamil Nadu but all over the world, is what keeps me alive. Your belief is my strength. Even if I fall, you are the voice of encouragement that lifts me up. In these 21 years, no matter how many trials and challenges I faced, you stood by me, like a friend offering your shoulder beside me.Every step I take, every story I choose, every moment I live — is for you. To bring you joy. This journey isn’t ending… it’s just the beginning," he said.

The actor also went on to say that he would not stop with just words of gratitude but give back to society through his Devi Foundation.

"We continue to support the education of underprivileged and deserving girls and boys from villages in every state. My team and I will always do what we can to help our people.I am one among you. And I promise that I will always be your voice," the actor signed off.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Kathmandu Mayor appeals for peace; endorses appointing former chief justice as interim govt head

Kathmandu Mayor appeals for peace; endorses appointing former chief justice as interim govt head

Manoj Muntashir Shukla announces musical saga "Mera Desh Pahle" ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday

Manoj Muntashir Shukla announces musical saga "Mera Desh Pahle" ahead of PM Modi's 75th birthday

Cong criticises ECI over delay in adding Aadhaar as proof of identity in SIR exercise

Cong criticises ECI over delay in adding Aadhaar as proof of identity in SIR exercise

Bihar Police dog squad to get 30 specially trained dogs soon

Bihar Police dog squad to get 30 specially trained dogs soon

Why is Pakistan Army conducting airstrikes in Balochistan?

Why is Pakistan Army conducting airstrikes in Balochistan? (IANS Analysis)

EACC to make TN hub for global trade and EV exports, says Rohit Gupta

EACC to make TN hub for global trade and EV exports, says Rohit Gupta

Asia Cup: Abhishek and Gill complete chase in 27 balls as India beat UAE by nine wickets

Asia Cup: Abhishek and Gill complete chase in 27 balls as India beat UAE by nine wickets

Wave of joy in Brahmapur as Amrit Bharat train to Surat gets green signal

Wave of joy in Brahmapur as Amrit Bharat train to Surat gets green signal

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Sherwood boys used to pass on love letter to All Saint’s girls

Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Sherwood boys used to pass on love letter to All Saint’s girls

Turkey's Erdogan silencing opposition and cementing grip on power (File image)

Turkey's Erdogan silencing opposition and cementing grip on power