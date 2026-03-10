'Younger brother to me but...': Rijiju counters Gaurav Gogoi's 'interrupter' charge

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, responding to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s charge of his being the "biggest interrupter" in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday said that the Opposition MP was entitled to his views but remains "immature and uninformed" enough to understand the role and responsibility of the ministry concerned.

Rijiju, in his reply to the opposition motion against Speaker Om Birla, said all members, including the ruling and Opposition MPs, are all bound by laws and regulations as mandated by the Constitution.

"When any individual considers himself above everything else, it is pertinent that he be called out," he said, in a pointed but veiled reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Gogoi’s claims, Rijiju said that he made a comment against him. He has been a three-time member of the Parliament, but he is not aware of the responsibilities of the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, he added.

"He is a younger brother to me, but before taking a swipe at the role and responsibility of the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, one should learn and understand the nitty-gritty of the working culture," he added.

Earlier, Congress MP Gogoi said: "In future, when there will be research on parliamentary records, statistics will tell that Kiren Rijiju was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who interrupted the Opposition the most."

Rijiju, further slamming the Opposition over bringing a motion to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said that it is a known fact that the Speaker comes from the ruling party, but again, it is an established fact that once a Speaker is always the Speaker.

"When the Speaker chairs the House proceedings, it is expected of him that he remains impartial and unbiased," he said and counted the "unprecedented changes" that were brought under Birla’s tenure.

"Unprecedented reforms have taken place during Om Birla’s tenure, new members have been given maximum opportunity to speak in the House. Urgent matters of public matters have been raised for maximum times in his tenure. The transition to paperless parliament, making the records digital – all that has been done under Om Birla’s supervision," he pointed out while lamenting the Opposition’s motion against him.

--IANS

mr/vd