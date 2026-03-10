March 10, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan (File image)

Quetta, March 10 (IANS) Another Baloch student was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in the Balochistan province, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

Citing sources, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 16-year-old Abdullah Baloch was forcibly taken from his home on Monday in Jiwani tehsil of Gwadar district.

According to family members, personnel from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC), accompanied by Military Intelligence, took Abdullah into custody during a raid at his home. Since the incident, Paank said, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Expressing serious concern over the detention of a minor student, the rights body urged Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Abdullah, while ensuring his safe release.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, Paank strongly condemned the raid carried out by the Pakistani military on the residence of Ali Faqeer Sangor in the Gogdan area of Kech district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The rights body cited local sources and family members stating that security forces forcibly entered the home, ransacked property, and subjected members of the household to intimidation and physical mistreatment.

“During the raid, the entire family was reportedly harassed, with women in particular facing threats, violence, and humiliation. Such actions not only violate basic human dignity but also contradict legal and constitutional protections that prohibit targeting women as instruments of pressure or collective punishment,” Paank stated

The rights body described the incident as part of a “broader pattern in which civilians and their families are subjected to coercive tactics” by the Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

Earlier on Sunday, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that the continued imprisonment of its chief organiser Mahrang Baloch and other leaders is not merely the tale of a few individuals in captivity, but a reflection of an “institutional conspiracy” in which all pillars of the Pakistani institutions have united to crush a “non-violent” movement.

The rights body further noted that the Pakistani military, intelligence agencies, and institutions like the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) are the central players in the organised repression against Baloch civilians.

Asserting that this institutional collusion is a threat not only to Balochistan but to the democratic existence of the entire Pakistan, the BYC said, “The demand of the times is that enforced disappearances be immediately declared a serious crime and a powerful, independent commission be established; the judiciary restore its independence and refuse to become a tool for politically motivated cases; the undeclared censorship on the media be lifted; and transparent investigations into all these atrocities be conducted under the supervision of the United Nations.”

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

India gaining more weight as stable and wise actor in all circumstances: Italian envoy

India gaining more weight as stable and wise actor in all circumstances: Italian envoy

Rs 227 crore allocated for police modernisation in 2025-26: MoS Nityanand Rai (Photo: IANS)

Rs 227 crore allocated for police modernisation in 2025-26: MoS Nityanand Rai

Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates 50 years of marital bliss with a throwback pic from her wedding

Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates 50 years of marital bliss with a throwback pic from her wedding

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

NSE directs brokers to report, remit excess STT collected

India’s daughters expand presence across armed forces

India’s daughters expand presence across armed forces

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear another student in Balochistan

MSLTA and Maha govt announce 20 international ITF tournaments across the state (Credit: ITF)

MSLTA and Maha govt announce 20 international ITF tournaments across the state

Prakash Jha speaks up on current era of wars, statesmen, his responsibility as an artiste

Prakash Jha speaks up on current era of wars, statesmen, his responsibility as an artiste

Sahibzada, Sadaqat and Hussain to make ODI debut against Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi

Sahibzada, Sadaqat and Hussain to make ODI debut against Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi

India sends essential relief supplies and critical medicines to flood-hit Mozambique

India sends essential relief supplies and critical medicines to flood-hit Mozambique