September 26, 2025 4:16 PM हिंदी

Yo Yo Honey Singh calls his latest album the biggest celebration of his life

Yo Yo Honey Singh calls his latest album the biggest celebration of his life

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has released his new album ‘51 Glorious Days’ on Friday. The album features 51 songs all of which have been released in a single day, making Honey Singh the first Indian artiste to attempt and achieve such a feat.

The album follows the success of his last album ‘Glory’. ‘51 Glorious Days’ features tracks spanning genres, moods, and cultures, packed with collaborations from some of the biggest names in music including AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, Jyoti Nooran and many other artistes.

Speaking about the album, Yo Yo Honey Singh said in a statement, “‘51 Glorious Days’ is not just an album, it’s my life’s biggest celebration. 51 tracks, 51 moods, 51 ways to say that Yo Yo Honey Singh is here to stay. I wanted to give my fans something that has never been done before, something they’ll remember forever. Every beat, every lyric, every collab on this album is fire. I’ve poured my heart, my hustle, and my madness into it. This is history in the making, and I promise, it’s only the beginning. Har Har Mahadev”.

Adding to the spectacle, the album’s very first music video, ‘Mafia’ also dropped on Friday. The music video features Nargis Fakhri setting the tone for the powerhouse journey of the album.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, said in a statement, “Honey has always been like family to me and to T-Series. With ‘51 Glorious Days’, he has gone beyond being a trendsetter to making history. Dropping 51 songs in a single day is a daring move that only Yo Yo Honey Singh could pull off, and it reflects the same spirit and passion he’s had since the very beginning. We are proud to stand with him on this landmark moment for Indian music”.

The album is available to stream on the official YouTube channel of T-Series, and across all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares new photos, Aunt Saba Pataudi calls him “handsome”

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares new photos, Aunt Saba Pataudi calls him “handsome”

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 powers India A to record chase against Aus A

KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Sensex crashes 733 Points, Nifty slips below 24,700 amid global sell-off, fresh tariff threats

Stock market ends sharply lower over US pharma tariffs, Nifty below 24,700

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Domestic airline passenger traffic rise 0.3 pc YoY in August, Stable outlook for sector: Report

Domestic airline passenger traffic rises 0.3 pc in August, outlook stable: Report

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan