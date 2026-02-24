Yash’s 'Toxic' team releases first look of Balaji Manohar as Bheera in film!

Bangalore, Feb 24 (IANS) The makers of director Geethu Mohandas's 'Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, on Tuesday officially unveiled the striking first look of actor Balaji Manohar as Bheera in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Yash shared Balaji Manohar's first look in the film and wrote, "Introducing Balaji Manohar as BHEERA in - Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026."

Director Geethu Mohandas, who took to her Instagram stories to share her experience of directing Balaji Manohar, wrote, "It has been an absolute pleasure working with you. I noticed how you chose to stay on set even after your shots were done, simply to soak in the process of cinema. That kind of dedication is rare. Your enthusiasm, your constant curiosity, and your willingness to contribute thoughtful suggestions never go unnoticed. You just don't perform your role, you invest in the film. Thank you @balajimanoharofficial."

Interestingly, the unit had, on Monday, released the first looks of actors Akshay Oberoi as Tony and Sudev Nair as Karmadi in the film.

Speaking about Sudev, director Geetu Mohandas shared on social media:

“This journey would have been much tougher without the right casting for Karmadi. I needed someone who could be present and quietly supportive of the film, and Sudev made it effortless. Having worked with him before, I knew the depth of his talent, and once again, he reminded me why I value him so highly."

She further said, "His craft is powerful yet understated, and he committed himself not just to the role but to the entire journey of our film. He brought a quiet strength to every frame — depth without display, emotion without excess — and on set, he led gently, simply by example. I believe talent alone doesn't take you far — good people do. And Sudev is not just here to stay, but to truly thrive.”

The director also penned a post about working with Akshay.

She wrote, “Working with Akshay has been one of those rare experiences that reminds me why I enjoy directing actors so much. What sets him apart immediately is his curiosity. He doesn’t approach a script passively; he interrogates it in the most thought-provoking way. He asks questions not to intellectualize the work, but to deepen it. He wants to understand the emotional architecture of a scene — what precedes it, what it costs, what it leaves behind."

Stating that as a director, she didn't have to pull him towards the truth as he’s already searching for it, the director said, "Akshay genuinely enjoys acting. Even in the most intense, complex moments, there’s a sense of discovery in him. Watch out for this talent because he’s gonna kill it!”

The recently unveiled teaser has already amplified intrigue, clocking over 200 million views in 24 hours, while introducing Yash in a striking new, clean-shaven avatar as ‘Ticket’ — instantly sparking multiple theories of a possible dual role.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English', with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages — underscoring its global ambition.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 this year. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

--IANS

mkr/