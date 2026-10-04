Yami Gautam urges not to enhance photos using AI: Don't alter without consent

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Amid rising concern regarding fake content being generated with the help of AI, actress Yami Gautam urged netizens not to use technology to tamper with her pictures.

In her latest post on social media, the 'HAQ' actress made it clear that pictures and videos from her public appearances must not be altered, even if it is simply to enhance them.

Yami’s post came after a morphed video clip from the 'Chuttamalle' song from 'Devara’ reached social media. Without mentioning any particular incident, Yami wrote on X (Earlier known as Twitter), “Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request! (sic).”

On Saturday, 'Devera' actor Jr NTR condemned the fake video of the 'Chuttamalle' song, warning of legal action against the accused. Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi also used social media to speak against the misuse of technology.

Shifting our focus to Yami, she will be seen leading the forthcoming family entertainer, 'Nayyi Navelli' next.

Talking about playing Mohini, Yami said, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself."

"Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience working with Balaji sir, Aanand sir, Himanshu, the team at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves," she added.

Jointly backed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, 'Nayyi Navelli' will arrive in cinema halls on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

--IANS

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