WTC Final: If we batted another session, the conditions would've helped us a little more, says Cummins

If we batted another session, the conditions would've helped us a little more, says Australia captain Pat Cummins after South Africa won the World Test Championship final to claim their first major ICC title. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

London, June 14 (IANS) After Australia’s quest to retain their International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship title ended in a five-wicket defeat to South Africa at Lord’s, skipper Pat Cummins said things would have been different for his team if they had batted for another session in the one-off important clash.

Despite taking a 74-run first-innings lead, Australia couldn’t stop South Africa from chasing down 282 on Saturday afternoon. "Things can change pretty quickly, but unfortunately, it was a bridge too far. I think there are always a few things. Having a pretty decent first innings lead, I think that's where you want to bat the opposition out of the game, and we didn't quite do that."

"If we batted another session, the conditions would've helped us a little more. They were fantastic in that fourth innings. There wasn't a lot in the wicket, but they didn't give us a chance. SA showed why they're here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout," said a dejected Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked if it was conditions or his top-order misfiring that was to blame for a dramatic second innings collapse, where they were reduced to 73/7, Cummins said, "I think a bit of both, it's been a wonderful two years, the guys have performed really well to get us here. Didn't come together in this game. No doubt, for the first two days the bowlers were fantastic and always looked like the ball was darting around, so maybe a bit of both."

Quizzed about the WTC format and if he likes it, Cummins stated, “It's the pinnacle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn't end up on the right side, but it's been a great week.”

