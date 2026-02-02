WPL: ‘We've learned a lot from Gujarat & we are going to come out stronger,’ says DC skipper Jemimah ahead of Eliminator vs GG

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed confidence that her team has learned valuable lessons from their previous encounters with Gujarat Giants and is poised to “come out stronger” in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Eliminator on Tuesday. The winner will secure a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“You never lose as long as you can learn. And I know we've gotten really close and tight with Gujarat. But I just believe in this team that we've learned a lot from them. And we are going to come out stronger,” Rodrigues said in a video shared by WPL.

The Delhi skipper also praised her team’s collective performance, highlighting the critical role of her bowlers. “I'm really happy, and more than anything, as a captain, I'm just proud of the way the team played. It's always the bowlers who make a captain look better on the field. A lot of credit goes to them because it's easy to set a field, but they have to come and execute. And they've done that really well.”

Rodrigues emphasised the team’s depth in batting, noting the balance and maturity on display. “Even with the bat, the kind of maturity, the kind of balance we have in our batting, I think we have a lot of depth. And we've seen even in the last game, the way Nikki (Prasad) and (Sneh) Rana, even till that number, we have batting. And we have a belief more than anything that we can take a game out from anywhere.”

Looking ahead, Rodrigues stressed the importance of staying focused on the present. “And I think we're just going to keep things simple. Yeah, one game at a time. And try to focus on our strengths and executing our plans than thinking too far ahead of things.”

She concluded with a captain’s pragmatic approach to high-pressure matches, saying, “From now I'll start thinking about the next game and then the next. So I'm just trying to take it one game at a time, one ball at a time, just clinically finish the job for the team, that's all.”

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a closely contested Eliminator, with both teams eager to secure a place in the WPL 2026 final.

