WPL: DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues penalised for slow over-rate vs GG

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate following her team’s narrow three-run defeat to Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (Kotambi) on Tuesday.

The WPL confirmed the penalty in an official release, stating, “Jemimah Rodrigues, captain of Delhi Capitals, has been fined after her team maintained a slow over rate during their team’s match against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara on Tuesday.”

The league clarified that the sanction was imposed under the WPL Code of Conduct for minimum over-rate offences and was Rodrigues’ first offence of the season.

The loss had significant implications for Delhi’s campaign. Capitals slipped to fourth on the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.164, leaving their qualification hopes delicately poised.

Their final league fixture against bottom-placed UP Warriorz on February 1 now shapes up as a must-win in the race for a playoff berth.Delhi came close to pulling off a memorable chase against Gujarat, sparked by a late counterattack from Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad.

The duo added a crucial 70 for the seventh wicket, briefly tilting the contest in Delhi’s favour as Rana struck 29 off 15 balls and Prasad made 47 off just 24 deliveries.

Gujarat, however, held their nerve at the death. Sophie Devine delivered a composed final over, defending nine runs to seal a dramatic victory and complete a season double over Delhi.

Reflecting on the effort despite the defeat, Rodrigues said, “Firstly, the way Sneh and Niki played, I have to give it to them. It was special. Such things happen, but it would have been nice to have finished on the right side of the finishing line.”

With one league match remaining, Rodrigues struck a determined tone as Delhi prepares for a decisive showdown. “That game is going to be important. It will be important for us to regroup. We are still in the tournament, and we will keep fighting.”

