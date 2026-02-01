WPL 2026: UPW have everything to win and nothing to lose, says head coach Nayar

Vadodara, Feb 1 (IANS) UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar said his side had ‘everything to win and nothing to lose’ as they reflected on a season that brought both promise and frustration in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

UPW need to win big over Delhi Capitals in Sunday’s game, and get a slight mathematical chance to enter the playoffs. "It’s plain and simple... they've got everything to win and nothing to lose. When you play a game for a franchise, I believe its about winning. Our thought process is the same today: win first, and then we'll look at the equation later,” said Nayar to broadcasters ahead of the clash.

UPW had a miserable time in WPL 2026 due to a misfiring batting unit, and shuffling their middle order repeatedly. “Firstly, it's too early for reflection, as there’s too much emotion and no objectivity comes in. I have always believed that in T20s, its important to see whether your players have clicked at the right time, the partnerships you wanted at the right time have happened.

“I feel in a lot of ways, it has been a season of hits and misses. We have played well, but missed certain moments and we have been blown over, which is disappointing at times,” added Nayar, who is coaching a women’s cricket team for the first time.

He also felt the learnings as a coach in women’s cricket are huge. “The learnings are far more than the reflections because personally this is my first time in women's cricket; lot of learnings from Meg about the approach and how it works. Overall, it's T20 cricket, and sometimes things don't go your way.

“Women's cricket is different, where you need to be a lot more direct. When you plan, you have to be a lot more precise than men’s cricket. The understanding that things will work out sometimes doesn’t work out that way. It's been the first year for both of us (him and Lanning, as captain) and we have sort of learnt from each other."

